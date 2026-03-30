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Tags: iran | nuclear non proliferation treaty

Iranian Lawmakers Review Possibility of Leaving NPT

Monday, 30 March 2026 07:27 AM EDT

Iran's parliament is reviewing a possible exit from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Monday, while insisting Tehran has not and will not seek nuclear weapons.

Iranian lawmakers had also raised the possibility of leaving the NPT, which recognizes the right to develop, research, produce and use nuclear energy as long as nuclear weapons are not pursued, after the 12-day-war last June when Israel and the U.S. struck Iranian nuclear facilities.

"What is the benefit of joining a treaty in which bullying parties at the international level not only do not allow us to benefit from its rights but also attack our nuclear facilities?" Baghaei said, adding that Tehran would respect the treaty as long as it is a member.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Iran's parliament is reviewing a possible exit from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Monday, while insisting Tehran has not and will not seek nuclear weapons.
iran, nuclear non proliferation treaty
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2026-27-30
Monday, 30 March 2026 07:27 AM
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