Iran Sets up New Defense Council in Wake of War With Israel

Sunday, 03 August 2025 04:34 PM EDT

Iran's top security body approved the establishment of a National Defense Council on Sunday, according to state media, following a short air war with Israel in June that was Iran's most acute military challenge since the 1980s war with Iraq.

"The new defense body will review defense plans and enhance the capabilities of Iran's armed forces in a centralized manner," the Supreme National Security Council's Secretariat was quoted as saying by state media.

The defense council will be chaired by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and consists of the heads of the three government branches, senior armed forces commanders, and relevant ministries.

On Sunday, the commander in chief of Iran's military, Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami, warned that threats from Israel persist and should not be underestimated.

