WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: iran narges mohammadi nobel peace hospital

Iranian Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi Taken to Hospital after Arrest, Family Says

Iranian Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi Taken to Hospital after Arrest, Family Says

Tuesday, 16 December 2025 04:00 PM EST

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi was taken to a hospital emergency room twice after her arrest last week by Iranian security forces, her family said Tuesday, following what they described as severe beatings during her detention in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

In a statement on social media, Mohammadi’s family said they spoke with her briefly by phone after the arrest and she described repeated blows that required emergency treatment.

Mohammadi, 53, was arrested Friday while attending a gathering connected to the death of human rights lawyer Khosrow Alikordi, according to the Narges Mohammadi Foundation. Images shared by supporters show her speaking to a crowd shortly before security forces moved in. Others show her being taken for medical care.

Iranian authorities have not publicly commented on her family’s account, and did not respond to questions.

Authorities on Saturday said they ordered security officials to temporarily detain a number of participants at the gathering after the chanting of what they called “norm-breaking” slogans, and described the detention as preventative to protect her from others in the crowd.

Mohammadi won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for her decades-long advocacy for human rights and women’s rights in Iran. She has repeatedly been jailed over her activism and previously had been released on medical grounds.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi was taken to a hospital emergency room twice after her arrest last week by Iranian security forces, her family said Tuesday, following what they described as severe beatings during her detention in the northeastern city of...
iran narges mohammadi nobel peace hospital
218
2025-00-16
Tuesday, 16 December 2025 04:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved