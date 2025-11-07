Iran's Pezeshkian: Tehran Seeks Peace, but Will Not Bow to Coercion

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday that Iran seeks peace, but will not be coerced into abandoning its nuclear and missile programs, state media reported. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran had been asking if U.S. sanctions against the country could be lifted.

"We are willing to hold talks under international frameworks, but not if they say you can't have a (nuclear) science, or the right to defend yourself (with missiles) or else we will bomb you," Pezeshkian said.

Iran has repeatedly dismissed the possibility of negotiations over its defensive capabilities, including its missile program, and the idea of abandoning all enrichment of uranium on its soil.

"We want to live in this world in peace and security, but not be humiliated, and it is not acceptable that they impose upon us whatever they want and we just serve them," Pezeshkian said.

Israel sees Iran as an existential threat. But Iran says its ballistic missiles, with a range of up to 2,000 km (1,200 miles), are an important deterrent and retaliatory force against the United States, Israel and other potential regional targets. It denies seeking nuclear weapons.