Biden Announces More Iran Sanctions on Anniversary of Mahsa Amini Death

Friday, 15 September 2023 11:00 AM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden marked the anniversary Friday of the Iranian woman who died while being held by the country's morality police by announcing the U.S. will impose more sanctions on Iranian people and firms that will target “some of Iran’s most egregious human rights abusers.”

Mahsa Amini had been detained by Iran's morality police for allegedly wearing her headscarf too loosely in violation of laws that require women in public to wear the Islamic headscarf. The 22-year-old died three days later in police custody.

Biden said the U.S. reaffirms its “commitment to the courageous people of Iran who are carrying on her mission.”

“They are inspiring the world with their resilience and resolve. And together with our allies and partners, we stand with them.”

Iranian authorities said Amini had a heart attack. Her family has disputed that, leading to the public protests that spread across the country for months.

The U.S. has already sanctioned over 70 Iranian people and entities “responsible for supporting the regime’s oppression of its people," Biden said.

