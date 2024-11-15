WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iran | lebanon | war | cease-fire talks

Iran Backs Lebanese Government on Cease-fire Talks

Friday, 15 November 2024 09:42 AM EST

Iran will support any decision taken by the Lebanese government and Lebanon's "resistance" in current talks on a cease-fire in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, Ali Larijani, senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said Friday.

"We are not looking to sabotage anything. We are after a solution to the problems," Larijani said after meeting Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and parliament speaker Nabih Berri.

Larijani, referring to the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. said Iran would support the "resistance" under all circumstances.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Iran will support any decision taken by the Lebanese government and Lebanon's "resistance" in current talks on a cease-fire in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, Ali Larijani, senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said Friday.
iran, lebanon, war, cease-fire talks
81
2024-42-15
Friday, 15 November 2024 09:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved