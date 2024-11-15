Iran Backs Lebanese Government on Cease-fire Talks

Iran will support any decision taken by the Lebanese government and Lebanon's "resistance" in current talks on a cease-fire in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, Ali Larijani, senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said Friday.

"We are not looking to sabotage anything. We are after a solution to the problems," Larijani said after meeting Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and parliament speaker Nabih Berri.

Larijani, referring to the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. said Iran would support the "resistance" under all circumstances.