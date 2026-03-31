Iran Strikes Electric, Desalination Plants in Kuwait

A deadly strike on a Kuwaiti power and water facility is heightening fears that the intensifying Iran conflict is entering a more dangerous phase — one that could increasingly target civilian infrastructure across the Gulf.

Kuwaiti officials said the attack hit an electricity and desalination plant on Sunday, killing an Indian worker and damaging part of the site. Authorities called it a "brutal Iranian attack," while Tehran denied responsibility and accused Israel of staging the incident as a false-flag operation.

Fatima Hayat, a spokesperson for Kuwait's electricity ministry, told the Financial Times that repair crews were working to contain the damage and keep the facility operating. She urged the public to stay calm and said protecting the country's electricity and water system remains a "top priority."

The strike followed an attack a day earlier on an Iranian water reservoir in Khuzestan province. Iranian officials said there were no injuries and no disruption to water supplies.

The latest exchange is fueling alarm across the Gulf, where desalination plants are essential to daily life. These facilities provide about 80% of the region's drinking water, making them especially vulnerable in a prolonged conflict.

"If that infrastructure is struck at scale, it will not produce a contained Gulf crisis," George Farag, a former U.S. diplomat who coordinated consular crisis operations in the region, told the outlet. "It could detonate a simultaneous humanitarian catastrophe across the most fragile economies in the region."

Farag also warned that a collapse in potable water access could force an "exodus" of foreign workers, who make up a large share of the population in many Gulf states.

Even so, industry sources say strategic reserves would likely prevent immediate shortages unless attacks become sustained and widespread.

The strike in Kuwait is part of a broader escalation. Earlier this month, a similar facility in Bahrain was damaged.

Iranian attacks have also hit major industrial targets in the Gulf, including aluminum facilities in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, injuring workers and disrupting operations.

Energy installations have also come under pressure. After Israel targeted Iran's South Pars gas field, Tehran responded with strikes on liquefied natural gas facilities in Qatar, damaging infrastructure that could affect production for years.

The danger is not limited to physical attacks. Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned on Sunday that U.S.-affiliated universities in the Gulf could become "legitimate targets" unless Washington condemns Israeli airstrikes on Iranian institutions.

At the same time, cybersecurity firm SHIELDNXT reported a surge in Iran-linked cyberattacks aimed at energy systems, banks, telecommunications networks and government infrastructure across the Gulf.

Military activity surged over the weekend, with the United Arab Emirates Defense Ministry reporting a fourfold jump in drone and missile attacks before a modest decline on Monday.