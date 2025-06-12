WATCH TV LIVE

Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Is Alive

Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Is Alive
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Getty Images)

Thursday, 12 June 2025 10:58 PM EDT

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is alive and is being continuously briefed about the situation, a security source told Reuters, following an Israeli attack on Iran early on Friday. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


