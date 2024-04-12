×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iran | joe biden | israel | defend | military

Biden Says His Message to Iran Is 'Don't'

President Joe Biden speaking
President Joe Biden (AP)

Friday, 12 April 2024 03:22 PM EDT

President Joe Biden said on Friday his message to Iran, which has threatened to take military action against Israel, is "don't."

Speaking to reporters, Biden also said: "We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed."

Iran blames Israel for a recent deadly strike against its consulate in Syria. Iran has also come out as an opponent of Israel's retaliatory war against Hamas forces in Gaza, and, among other things, has reportedly disrupted shipping in the Red Sea through proxies like the Houthis.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
President Joe Biden said on Friday his message to Iran, which has threatened to take military action against Israel, is "don't."
iran, joe biden, israel, defend, military
96
2024-22-12
Friday, 12 April 2024 03:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved