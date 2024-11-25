WATCH TV LIVE

Iran's Ayatollah Calls for Executing Netanyahu

Monday, 25 November 2024 09:03 PM EST

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Monday that death sentences should be issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netenyahu and other Israeli leaders, and not arrest warrants.

His remarks came after the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on Thursday for Netanyahu, his former defense chief and a Hamas leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri.

Khamenei made his remarks at an event addressing members of the Basij, the volunteer force of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Newsweek reported.

As quoted by the news organization, he said: "What the Zionist regime did in Gaza and Lebanon is not a victory, it is a war crime. Now they have issued a warrant for their arrest. This is not enough! Netanyahu and the criminal leaders of this regime must be sentenced to death."

The ICC, which is headquartered in The Hague, does not issue death sentences, Newsweek noted in its report on the incediary comments.

Newsmax contributed to this report.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


