Iran Raises Death Toll from war with Israel to More than 900

Monday, 30 June 2025 09:00 AM EDT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran raised the official death toll for its war with Israel on Monday, with official media reporting 935 people were killed in the country during the 12-day conflict.

The state-run IRNA news agency did not give a breakdown between military and civilian casualties, but said of the 935 people, 38 were children and 132 were women. Its previous report last week said 627 people had been killed.

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists over the weekend said 1,190 people had been killed according to data collected by the agency's network of medical and local volunteers. Of those, it said 436 were civilians, 435 military and 319 have not yet been identified.

The group has consistently reported higher casualties than the official reports from Iran.

Israel relentlessly attacked Iran beginning June 13, targeting its nuclear sites, defense systems, high-ranking military officials and atomic scientists.

In retaliation, Iran fired more than 550 ballistic missiles at Israel, most of which were intercepted, but those that got through caused damage in many areas and killed 28 people.

