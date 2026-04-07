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The Latest: Iran Rejects Ceasefire Deal as Trump's Deadline for Attacks on Infrastructure Nears

The Latest: Iran Rejects Ceasefire Deal as Trump's Deadline for Attacks on Infrastructure Nears

Tuesday, 07 April 2026 01:02 AM EDT

Tehran rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal and said it wants a permanent end to the war as U.S. President Donald Trump 's ultimatum to make a deal ticked closer with an expanded threat of strikes against the Islamic Republic to include all power plants and bridges.

Trump said Monday he’s “not at all” concerned about committing possible war crimes as he again threatened to destroy Iranian infrastructure if Tehran does not meet his Tuesday 8 p.m. ET deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

U.N. Secretary-General Ant nio Guterres warned the U.S. that attacking civilian infrastructure is banned under international law, his spokesperson said Monday.

Israel carried out a new wave of attacks on Iran early Tuesday, while Iran responded with missile fire on Israel and its Gulf Arab neighbors.

More than 1,900 people have been killed in Iran since the war began, but the government has not updated the toll for days.

In Lebanon, more than 1,400 people have been killed and more than 1 million people have been displaced. Eleven Israeli soldiers have died there.

In Gulf Arab states and the occupied West Bank, more than two dozen people have died, while 23 have been reported dead in Israel and 13 U.S. service members have been killed.

Here is the latest:

The King Fahd Causeway, a key bridge linking Saudi Arabia to the island kingdom of Bahrain, closed early Tuesday over threats from Iranian attacks.

The King Fahd Causeway Authority made the announcement in a post on X.

It said vehicle movements had been “suspended as a precautionary measure” over Iranian attacks targeting Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

The 25-kilometer (15.5-mile) bridge is the only connection by road for Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, to the Arabian Peninsula.

While there’s been no formal threat against the King Fahd Causeway, some hard-liners within Iran have increasingly identified it as a possible target.

That risk likely would grow if Trump carries out his threatened strikes against bridges in Iran.

Saudi Arabia said early Tuesday that seven ballistic missiles from Iran targeted the kingdom’s oil-rich Eastern Province, with “debris from the missiles” crashing into the ground near energy facilities.

The brief statement from Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, a spokesman for the Saudi military, did not elaborate on the extent of the damage on the ground, though he said an “assessment is underway.”

It wasn’t clear what energies facilities had been impacted.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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Tehran rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal and said it wants a permanent end to the war as U.S. President Donald Trump 's ultimatum to make a deal ticked closer with an expanded threat of strikes against the Islamic Republic to include all power plants and bridges.Trump...
iran israel us lebanon latest April 7 2026
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Tuesday, 07 April 2026 01:02 AM
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