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The Latest: Iran Threatens UAE as Trump Urges US Allies to Send Warships to Strait of ?Hormuz

The Latest: Iran Threatens UAE as Trump Urges US Allies to Send Warships to Strait of ?Hormuz

Sunday, 15 March 2026 01:00 AM EDT

U.S. President Donald Trump said he hoped allies would send warships to secure the vital Strait of ​Hormuz, while Iran urged people to evacuate three ports in the United Arab Emirates as its war with the United States and Israel showed no signs of ending.

Iran’s call to evacuate the Middle East’s busiest port and two other UAE ports marked the first time it had openly threatened a neighboring country’s non-U.S. assets.

Tehran said the U.S. had used “ports, docks and hideouts” in the UAE to launch strikes on Kharg Island, home to the main terminal handling Iran’s oil exports, without providing evidence.

Meanwhile, Israel’s war against Hezbollah has deepened Lebanon’s humanitarian crisis, with about 800 people killed and more than 850,000 displaced.

Here is the latest:

The U.S. Department of Defense on Saturday identified six service members who died when the military refueling aircraft they were aboard crashed Thursday while supporting operations against Iran.

The service members were Maj. John A. Klinner, 33; Capt. Ariana G. Savino, 31; Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt, 34; Capt. Seth R. Koval, 38; Capt. Curtis J. Angst, 30; and Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, 28, according to U.S. officials.

The crash in western Iraq followed an unspecified incident involving two aircraft in “friendly airspace,” according to U.S. Central Command. The other plane landed safety.

Israel’s military said early Sunday that Iran launched another round of missiles toward Israel.

Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and loud booms were heard.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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U.S. President Donald Trump said he hoped allies would send warships to secure the vital Strait of ​Hormuz, while Iran urged people to evacuate three ports in the United Arab Emirates as its war with the United States and Israel showed no signs of ending.Iran's call to...
iran israel us latest march 15 2026
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2026-00-15
Sunday, 15 March 2026 01:00 AM
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