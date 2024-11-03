WSJ: Iran Says Israel to Face 'Strong' Attack

Iran is planning a strong attack against Israel after the election, but before the inauguration of the next president, Iranian officials said, The Wall Street Journal reported.

One Egyptian official was quoted as saying that the Iranians said the attack would be "strong and complex."

"Our military lost people" to Israel's Oct. 26 attack, "so they need to respond," an Iranian official said.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that the scale of such an attack was largely contingent on whether the Israelis agree to a cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon.

On Friday, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement: "In keeping with our commitments to the protection of U.S. citizens and forces in the Middle East, the defense of Israel, and de-escalation through deterrence and diplomacy, the Secretary of Defense ordered the deployment of additional ballistic missile defense destroyers, fighter squadron and tanker aircraft, and several U.S. Air Force B-52 long-range strike bombers to the region."

U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Monday, "Today, the United States' message for Israel remains clear: We will always help secure its people and territory from Iran and its terrorist proxies and partners.

"Our message for Iran remains clear, as well: Should it choose to undertake further aggressive acts against Israel or U.S. personnel in the region, there will be severe consequences. We will not hesitate to act in self defense.

"Let there be no confusion: The United States does not want to see further escalation. We believe this should be the end of the direct exchange of fire between Israel and Iran."