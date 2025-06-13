WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iran | israel | putin | russia | nuclear | diplomacy

Putin: Israel Must Solve Iran Nuke Differences With Diplomacy

Putin: Israel Must Solve Iran Nuke Differences With Diplomacy
(Gavriil Grigorov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 13 June 2025 02:05 PM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in separate telephone conversations on Friday, told Iran's president that Moscow condemned Israel's actions against Tehran and told Israel's prime minister that questions around Iran's nuclear program could only be solved through diplomacy.

A Kremlin statement said Putin told Iran's Masoud Pezeshkian that Russia "condemns the actions of Israel taken in violation of the U.N. Charter" and expressed condolences for those killed.

The statement said Putin, in his conversation with Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu "stressed the importance of a return to the process of talks and resolution of all issues concerning Iran's nuclear program strictly through political and diplomatic means."

The Kremlin statement said Russia would remain in close contact with both Iran and Israel.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in separate telephone conversations on Friday, told Iran's president that Moscow condemned Israel's actions against Tehran and told Israel's prime minister that questions around Iran's nuclear program could only be solved through diplomacy.
iran, israel, putin, russia, nuclear, diplomacy
118
2025-05-13
Friday, 13 June 2025 02:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved