Iran, Allies Seek to Benefit from Israel's Political Crisis

Israel’s Iran-backed enemies appear to be watching the political turmoil in the Jewish nation closely, looking for opportunities to benefit from the current political crisis.

Top-level meetings between several Iran-backed terror groups and the Iranian regime have reportedly been taking place over the last few days, with leaders reportedly plotting to take advantage of Israel's weaknesses during this time of division.

According to Reuters, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Quds Force met with two Iranian security officials and leaders of the Hamas terror organization for a three-hour meeting last week. The group allegedly agreed not to intervene at present in order to prevent a rally of support behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

While Hamas refused to comment on the Reuter's report, a source in the group said there had been talks between Hamas and Iran “over the whole situation and to discuss ways to upgrade the work of resistance.”

The agreement to avoid “direct interference,” however, has not prevented Israel’s enemies from publicly rejoicing over its political fractures.

Iranian newspapers ran headlines over the past couple of days that included: “Prediction of Israel’s End Coming True,” “Israel teeters on edge of precipice," and “Israeli enemy in its worst days and on path towards collapse.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani posted to social media: “The heart of the Zionist regime is in deeper crisis than the crisis in the heart of its prime minister,” referring to Netanyahu’s recent pacemaker implant.

The Lebanon-based terror group Hezbollah also declared that Israel is collapsing.

“Today, in particular, is the worst day in the history of the entity, as some of its people say,” Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said following the passing of the Reasonableness Standard Bill in Israel on Monday.

“This is what puts it on the path of collapse, fragmentation and disappearance, God willing,” he added.

The crisis in Israel has led to a deep divide in Israeli society and to discord within the Israel Defense Forces, which have been adversely affected by the ongoing judicial reform controversy.

Just ahead of the vote on the Reasonableness Standard Bill on Monday, IDF Chief Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi warned that the conflict undermines the military and threatens the nation's security, referring in particular to calls by protest leaders encouraging military reservists to not report for duty.

Along with Halevi, several former IDF and Shin Bet leaders warned that Israel’s combat-readiness is at risk after more than 10,000 IDF reservists announced they would stop showing up for volunteer duty if the Reasonableness Standard Bill passed.

Hezbollah, which did not participate in the meetings between Hamas and Iranian leaders, appears to be keeping up pressure on Israel along the northern border.

On Tuesday evening, armed Hezbollah operatives were seen patrolling the border with Israel.

The IDF recorded the activity but did not engage the Hezbollah forces.

“If they had crossed [the border], the forces would have acted accordingly," an IDF spokesperson said.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.