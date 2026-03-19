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Tags: iran | israel | haifa | oil refinery | attack | damage

Iranian Attack Hits Israeli Oil Refinery in Haifa, Some Damage Reported

Thursday, 19 March 2026 12:05 PM EDT

An Iranian missile attack hit Israel's Oil Refineries in the northern port city of Haifa but did not cause "significant damage," Israel's Energy Ministry said on Thursday.

Energy Minister Eli Cohen said power was briefly disrupted, with electricity restored to most of those who were affected.

"The damage to the power grid in the north is localized and not significant," Cohen said. "Also, in the barrage toward the north, there was no significant damage to Israeli infrastructure sites."

Police said bomb disposal units were at several sites in Haifa where munitions landed. No casualties were reported.

Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection said debris from a missile that was intercepted fell in Haifa and is being examined as a hazardous materials incident.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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An Iranian missile attack hit Israel's Oil Refineries in the northern port city of Haifa but did not cause "significant damage," Israel's Energy Ministry said on Thursday.
iran, israel, haifa, oil refinery, attack, damage
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2026-05-19
Thursday, 19 March 2026 12:05 PM
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