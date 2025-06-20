Trump: Europe Won't Help With Iran-Israel Conflict

President Donald Trump on Friday said Europe is not going to help with the Israel-Iran conflict, telling reporters, "Iran doesn't want to speak to Europe. They want to speak to us. Europe is not going to be able to help in this one."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who met in Geneva with foreign ministers of Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, though, expressed his willingness to meet again soon, CBS Austin reported.

"Iran is ready to consider diplomacy once again and once the aggression is stopped and the aggressor is held accountable for the crimes committed. In this regard, I made it crystal clear that Iran’s defense capabilities are not negotiable," Araghchi said.

Israel and Iran, meanwhile, traded strikes a week into their war on Friday as Trump weighed U.S. military involvement and key European ministers met with Iran's top diplomat in Geneva in a scramble to de-escalate the conflict.

But the first face-to-face meeting between Western and Iranian officials in the weeklong war concluded after four hours with no sign of an immediate breakthrough.