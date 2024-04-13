×
Iran Broadcasting Fake Video From Chile, Not Israel

By    |   Saturday, 13 April 2024 10:47 PM EDT

Iran state TV has been broadcasting video purporting to show the impact of its attack on Israel, but the clip is from a Chile fire published earlier this year.

"A video broadcast by Iran's state TV tonight claiming to show the impact of Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel 'minutes ago' is old. In fact, it shows fire in Texas and was published in March," Ghoncheh Habibiazad, a journalist with the BBC's Iran team posted on X on Saturday night.

She later issued a correction, stating that the fire video had been recorded and put on TikTok from Chile, where the recording was from a fire in the Valparaiso region in February.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.




© Newsmax Media, Inc.
