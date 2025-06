Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said early on Tuesday that there was no "agreement" on any ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

But he added that if Israel stopped its "illegal aggression" against the Iranian people no later than 4 a.m. Tehran time (0030 GMT) on Tuesday, Iran had no intention of continuing its response afterward.

"The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later," Araqchi added in a post on X.