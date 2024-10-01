WATCH TV LIVE

IRGC Warns Against Israel Retaliation to Strikes

Tuesday, 01 October 2024 01:59 PM EDT

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday they launched tens of missiles toward Israel and warned that if Israel retaliated Tehran's response would be "more crushing and destructive," Iranian state TV reported.

"After a period of restraint, Iran has targeted the heart of the occupied territories with tens of missiles following the martyrdom of (Hamas leader) Ismail Haniyeh ... the intensification of the Zionist regime's attacks on Lebanon and Gaza, the martyrdom of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and (of) Guards Commander Abbas Nilforoushan."

A senior Iranian official told Reuters the missile launches were ordered by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has remained in a secure location since Israeli airstrikes on Beirut killed Nasrallah last week.

Tehran is "fully prepared" for an Israeli retaliation, the official added.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


