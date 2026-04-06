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Reports: Intelligence Head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Killed in Strike

Monday, 06 April 2026 07:50 AM EDT

The head of the intelligence organization of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed on Monday in a "terrorist attack by the American-Zionist (Israeli) enemy," Iranian media said, citing a statement by the Guards.

Majid Khademi, who becomes the latest key figure killed in U.S.-Israeli air strikes, took over in 2025 after Israeli air strikes killed his predecessor.

He spent decades in intelligence and counter-espionage roles while rising through Iran’s security apparatus.

Before his appointment, Khademi headed the Guards' Intelligence Protection Organisation, charged with internal surveillance and counter-intelligence, and held senior roles in Iran’s defense ministry.

The IRGC intelligence arm is one of Iran’s most powerful security bodies, with a central role in domestic surveillance to counter foreign influence, and often operating in parallel with the civilian intelligence ministry.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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The head of the intelligence organization of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed on Monday in a "terrorist attack by the American-Zionist (Israeli) enemy," Iranian media said, citing a statement by the Guards. Majid Khademi, who becomes the latest key...
iran, irgc, intelligence, attack, israel
130
2026-50-06
Monday, 06 April 2026 07:50 AM
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