WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: iran | iraq | attacks

Iraqi PM to Iran: Attacks in Iraq Unacceptable

Iraqi PM to Iran: Attacks in Iraq Unacceptable
06 January 2026, Iraq, Baghdad: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani delivers his speech during the 105th Iraqi Army Day parade in Baghdad. (Ameer Al-Mohammedawi/picture-alliance/dpa/AP)

Wednesday, 11 March 2026 12:23 PM EDT

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday that attacks targeting Iraq were unacceptable.

He told Pezeshkian that the attacks undermined efforts to end the war and return to dialog, according to a statement by the prime minister's office.

Iraq has been among a number of countries in the region targeted by Iran in response to U.S. and Israeli strikes. 

Iran attacked commercial ships on Wednesday and targeted Dubai International Airport, escalating a campaign of bottling up the oil-rich Persian Gulf as global energy concerns mounted and American and Israeli airstrikes pounded the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s response to the surprise Israeli and U.S. bombardment 12 days ago has upended trade routes, choked supplies of fuel and fertilizer coming out of the Gulf and threatened air traffic through one of the world’s most-traveled regions. Both sides have dug in, hoping to outlast the other.

The fallout across the Middle East has widened as Israel strikes what it says are targets connected to Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. The U.N. refugee agency said at least 759,000 people have been internally displaced in Lebanon, while more than 92,000 others have crossed into neighboring Syria.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday that attacks targeting Iraq were unacceptable.
iran, iraq, attacks
196
2026-23-11
Wednesday, 11 March 2026 12:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved