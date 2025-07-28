Iranian Foreign Ministry: IAEA Will Visit Iran in Next 2 Weeks

The U.N. nuclear watchdog will make a visit to Iran within the next two weeks, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, a few days after the watchdog's director said Tehran was ready to restart technical conversations.

Baghaei added that a manual regarding the future of Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency will be presented, based on a recent parliamentary bill restricting such cooperation.

The bill, which has now become law, stipulates that any future inspection of Iran's nuclear sites by the IAEA needs approval by Tehran's Supreme National Security Council.

The IAEA has said it must be allowed to resume inspections after Israeli and U.S. airstrikes last month that aimed to destroy Iran's nuclear program and deny it the capacity to build a nuclear weapon. Iran has always denied seeking nuclear weapons and says its program is strictly peaceful.

The UN nuclear watchdog is particularly concerned about the whereabouts of Iran's stocks of some 400 kg of highly enriched uranium.

Baghaei reiterated Iran's position that it would resume indirect talks with the United States if its national interest required it, but said there currently were no plans to hold a sixth round of nuclear negotiations with Washington.

Iran and the U.S. held five rounds of talks mediated by Oman, which were suspended as a result of last month's 12-day war between Iran and Israel.

The talks were characterized by major points of contention, such as Washington's request that Tehran stop its domestic uranium enrichment.

Baghaei said on Monday that as a member of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, Iran should be allowed to enrich uranium.