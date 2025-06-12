Iran Has Informed IAEA of Plan to Open New Enrichment Site

Iran has informed the U.N. nuclear watchdog it plans to open a new uranium enrichment facility in response to the watchdog's board of governors declaring it in breach of non-proliferation obligations on Thursday, an official from the watchdog said.

The move by Iran was among several measures being taken because of the resolution, Iranian state TV said. The International Atomic Energy Agency official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Iran had provided no further details such as the location of the site.