iran | iaea | report | uranium

Iran Dismisses Report on Uranium Enrichment

Wednesday, 27 December 2023 08:03 AM EST

Iran's atomic energy chief Mohammad Eslami on Wednesday said there was "nothing new" in an international nuclear watchdog report saying that Tehran had reversed a months-long slowdown in its uranium enrichment program, Iranian media reported.

"We did nothing new and are doing the same activities according to the rules," Eslami was quoted as saying.

An International Atomic Energy Agency report seen by Reuters on Tuesday said that Iran has "increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023." 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 27 December 2023 08:03 AM
