Iran, Hezbollah Expected to Attack Israel Jointly 'Within Days'

A revised Israeli intelligence assessment suggests that Iran is slated to launch an assault on the Jewish state “within days” in a joint attack with its Lebanese Hezbollah proxy, Axios reported on Wednesday night.

The report, which cited two sources with knowledge of the issue, said that Israeli intelligence indicates Tehran’s attack could be launched before the Gaza ceasefire talks scheduled for Thursday.

Wednesday’s report marked a reversal of an Aug. 7 assessment, which had predicted Hezbollah would strike independently to avenge the killing two weeks ago of top commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut by Israel.

Israel’s intelligence community still believes Hezbollah will attack first, the sources said.

The attacks are anticipated to be larger and more complicated than Tehran’s April strike on the Jewish state and include the launching of missiles and drones at targets in Israel’s densely populated center.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Sunday and told him that ongoing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps preparations suggest Tehran is readying for another large-scale attack, said a source with knowledge of the call.

However, one of the sources with direct knowledge of the most recent Israeli intelligence said that the situation remains “fluid,” per Axios.

Iran blames Israel for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and has threatened harsh retaliation. Haniyeh’s killing came just hours after Israel eliminated Shukr, who served as Hezbollah’s No. 2 man, and the terrorist group has also threatened a significant response.

In an apparent response to the Axios report, Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari stressed that there are currently no changes to the IDF Home Front Command guidelines for civilians.

“The IDF and the defense establishment monitor our enemies and the developments in the Middle East, with an emphasis on Iran and Hezbollah, and constantly assess the situation,” he tweeted.

“If it becomes necessary to change the instructions, we will update in an orderly message on the official channels,” Hagari added, noting that IDF troops are “deployed and prepared with a high level of readiness.”

During the call with Gallant, Austin reiterated Washington’s pledge “to take every possible step to defend Israel,” a Pentagon readout stated.

Austin also noted “the strengthening of U.S. military force posture and capabilities throughout the Middle East in light of escalating regional tensions,” including the deployment of a guided missile submarine.

While the USS Georgia, an Ohio-class nuclear-powered submarine, was already in the Mediterranean Sea last month, it is a rare move for the United States to publicly announce a submarine’s movement.

He also ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln, an aircraft carrier equipped with F-35 fighter jets, “to accelerate its transit to the Central Command area of responsibility, adding to the capabilities already provided by the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group,” the Pentagon announced.

The expedited arrival of the American F-35s follows the deployment of U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jets, which reached the area of U.S. Central Command—the geographic command responsible for the Middle East, Central Asia and parts of South Asia—on Thursday.

Iran’s unprecedented April 13 attack, which involved more than 300 missiles and explosive drones fired directly at the Jewish state, was largely thwarted, with the Israel Defense Forces and a coalition of international military allies shooting down most of the projectiles.

Sources close to Iran and Hezbollah have said that the expected attack will involve Tehran’s “Axis of Resistance,” which includes Hezbollah, Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Yemen’s Houthis and other terrorist groups.

The United Kingdom, Germany and France issued a joint statement on Monday urging Iran to refrain from attacking Israel, which they warned would exacerbate tensions and jeopardize a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

“We are deeply concerned by the heightened tensions in the region, and united in our commitment to de-escalation and regional stability,” reads the statement, which was signed by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“We call on Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardise the opportunity to agree [on] a ceasefire and the release of hostages,” the statement added.