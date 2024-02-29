Defensive Iran Readies Hezbollah for Attack on Israel

The Iranian regime gave Hezbollah the go-ahead to launch a large-scale attack against Israel within certain parameters, fearing that Israel will attack Lebanon in the near future, the Arabic Post reported Wednesday.

The Lebanese terror militia and Israel have traded blows since Hezbollah began its daily attacks against Israeli targets in October in solidarity with Hamas.

Tensions reached a new high point over the past week as both sides attacked targets far from their common border.

The report cited a source from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iran stating that its Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani visited Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last Monday to discuss "the latest developments" along Israel's northern border.

Nasrallah reportedly requested the meeting after receiving intelligence pointing to an Israeli plan to launch a large-scale attack on Hezbollah, possibly as early as March.

"Hassan Nasrallah told Qaani that the attack is likely to be very imminent, most likely in the month of Ramadan, or after Israel's invasion of the city of Rafah," the source told Arabic Post.

Another source said: "Nasrallah said that he is completely certain of [Israel's] intention to launch a large-scale attack on Lebanon, and he asked Qaani to give him complete freedom in how he intends to attack."

The Iranian regime responded by giving Nasrallah the green light to attack Israel, but only if Israel launched an invasion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, for fear that once the Rafah operation would be complete, southern Lebanon "will be next."

Israel has been reducing its active-duty manpower in the Gaza Strip, possibly freeing up soldiers for an operation in the north.

Tens of thousands of residents who live in Israeli border communities are still displaced and have been vocally pressing the government to change the situation.

According to a CNN report Thursday, U.S. government and intelligence officials are also concerned that Israel is planning a ground operation in Lebanon – toward the end of spring or the beginning of summer – if diplomatic efforts fail to push Hezbollah terror forces away from the border.

Residents of northern Israel are certain that a large war with Lebanon is approaching, All Israel News recently reported.

A Messianic Jewish pastor living in the north, who has extensive experience serving in the Israeli military told Rosenberg: "On a scale of 1 to 10 – with 10 meaning a big war is certain – I'd say it's a 15."

Republished with permission from All Israel News.