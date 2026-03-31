Iran Expands Cyber War Targeting US, Israel

Iran's most formidable weapons reportedly include three different levels of hackers aiming to both wage psychological warfare and break through U.S. and Israeli cyber defenses.

As tensions escalate alongside military strikes in the Middle East, cybersecurity experts warn that Tehran is deploying a multilayered digital offensive — ranging from state-backed operatives to loosely organized hacktivists — to target Western infrastructure, spread fear, and gather intelligence, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

Recent incidents highlight the scope of the threat.

In Israel, thousands of civilians received alarming text messages falsely claiming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been killed and urging them to flee before missile strikes.

Others were tricked into downloading fake emergency apps designed to steal sensitive personal data.

Analysts say such tactics are part of a broader psychological warfare campaign intended to sow panic and confusion among civilians while complementing Iran's conventional military operations.

Cyber experts identify three main tiers of Iranian cyber actors: elite units tied directly to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and intelligence services; semi-independent proxy groups and contractors; and volunteer hacktivists aligned with Tehran's agenda.

While Iran's top-tier hackers focus on espionage and strategic infiltration, its proxies often carry out disruptive attacks against softer targets, including businesses and healthcare systems.

In the U.S., Iran-linked groups have reportedly targeted hospitals and major corporations with ransomware and data-wiping attacks.

One high-profile incident disrupted operations at a medical technology company, forcing employees offline and delaying services.

Meanwhile, a pro-Iranian hacking group recently claimed to have breached personal email accounts belonging to FBI Director Kash Patel, releasing documents and photos online — a move underscoring Tehran's willingness to target high-level officials.

Across the Atlantic, Israeli officials say Iranian-linked hackers have infiltrated security cameras and corporate networks, sometimes wiping data or using compromised systems to track military movements and assess damage from missile strikes.

Despite these efforts, experts say Iran's cyber capabilities still lag behind those of global powers such as the U.S. and China.

Much of its activity relies on phishing schemes and relatively unsophisticated malware.

However, Tehran has long used cyber warfare as a cost-effective way to challenge stronger adversaries, exploiting vulnerabilities in private-sector networks and decentralized infrastructure.

"Iran is throwing everything it has at this," one cybersecurity expert told the Financial Times, noting the regime's ability to combine propaganda, espionage, and disruption into a coordinated digital campaign.

U.S. officials have responded by ramping up defensive measures and targeting the infrastructure behind Iranian cyber operations, including seizing internet domains linked to hacking groups accused of conducting attacks against critical systems.

As the conflict continues, experts warn the cyber battlefield could become as decisive as the one on the ground, with Iran seeking to weaken its adversaries not just through missiles but also through keyboards.

Reuters contributed to this report.