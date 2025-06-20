WATCH TV LIVE

GPS of Nearly 1K Ships Jammed Daily on Iranian Coast

map showing iran and the persian and caspian seas
Friday, 20 June 2025 05:35 PM EDT

Persistent "and sometimes severe" GPS jamming and spoofing have been observed by nearly 1,000 ships daily along Iran's coast since June 13, raising the risk of accidents, warns French naval monitoring firm Maritime Information Cooperation & Awareness Center.

The report comes three days after two crude oil tankers collided in the Strait of Hormuz. Windward said persistent GPS and automatic identification system jamming preceded the tanker's collisions.

Frontline, the operator of one of the tankers, Front Eagle, described the incident as "a navigational incident and not related to the current regional conflict."

The UK Maritime Trade Office issued a statement affirming there was "no indication that the incident was the result of hostile activity from the ongoing regional conflict."

MICA said the jamming and spoofing make "it harder to navigate safely at night, in poor visibility and/or when traffic density is heavy" and "can lead to accidental situations."

