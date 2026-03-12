Iran Warns 'No Restraint' If Islands Seized

Any U.S. aggression against Iranian islands in the Gulf will prompt Tehran to "abandon all restraint," Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on X on Thursday.

President Donald Trump has privately discussed the possibility of deploying a small contingent of U.S. troops to Iran, according to two U.S. officials last week.

The discussions have fueled speculation that the U.S. could attempt to seize Kharg Island, Iran’s key offshore terminal that handles most of the country’s crude oil exports.

Appearing to respond to those reports, Ghalibaf warned that “any aggression against the soil of Iranian islands will shatter all restraint.”

In a post on X, he added: “We will abandon all restraint and make the Persian Gulf run with the blood of invaders. The blood of American soldiers is Trump’s personal responsibility.”