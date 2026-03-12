WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: iran | ghalibaf | islands | us aggression

Iran Warns 'No Restraint' If Islands Seized

Thursday, 12 March 2026 08:04 AM EDT

Any U.S. aggression against Iranian islands in the Gulf will prompt Tehran to "abandon all restraint," Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on X on Thursday.

President Donald Trump has privately discussed the possibility of deploying a small contingent of U.S. troops to Iran, according to two U.S. officials last week.

The discussions have fueled speculation that the U.S. could attempt to seize Kharg Island, Iran’s key offshore terminal that handles most of the country’s crude oil exports.

Appearing to respond to those reports, Ghalibaf warned that “any aggression against the soil of Iranian islands will shatter all restraint.”

In a post on X, he added: “We will abandon all restraint and make the Persian Gulf run with the blood of invaders. The blood of American soldiers is Trump’s personal responsibility.”

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Any U.S. aggression against Iranian islands in the Gulf will prompt Tehran to "abandon all restraint," Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Thursday. President Donald Trump has privately discussed the possibility of deploying a small contingent of ...
iran, ghalibaf, islands, us aggression
132
2026-04-12
Thursday, 12 March 2026 08:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved