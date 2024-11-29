WATCH TV LIVE

French Intel Official Wary of Iran Nuclear Threat

Friday, 29 November 2024 10:52 AM EST

The risk of Iranian nuclear proliferation is a serious threat in coming months, and Britain and France are working out strategies to prepare, the head of France's foreign intelligence service said Friday.

"Our services are working side by side to face what is undoubtedly one of the threats, if not to say the most critical threat, in the coming months — the possible atomic proliferation in Iran," Nicolas Lerner said at the British embassy in Geneva.

Lerner's rare public comments come as Iran and European powers meet in Geneva to discuss Iran's nuclear program, the situation in the Middle East, and Tehran's ties with Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

"The intelligence of intelligence will be crucial to enable our authorities to make the right decisions and define the right strategies," he said.

