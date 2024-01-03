×
Tags: Iran explosions Soleimani Kerman

What's Known, and What Remains Unclear, about the Deadly Explosions in Iran

What's Known, and What Remains Unclear, about the Deadly Explosions in Iran

Wednesday, 03 January 2024 01:00 PM EST

Here’s what’s known — and what remains unclear — about Wednesday’s deadly explosions in Iran:

• Authorities say the twin bombings killed at least 103 people and wounded 211 others.

• The attack is the deadliest to strike Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

• The second explosion occurred about 20 minutes after the first, which is often a technique used by militants to harm both civilians and emergency responders after an initial assault.

• The attack came during commemorations for the fourth anniversary of the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force, in a U.S. drone strike in neighboring Iraq. The explosions occurred near his grave site as long lines of people gathered for the event.

• No group has claimed responsibility for the attack in Kerman.

• Iran has faced targeted killings and sabotage attacks suspected to have been carried out by Israel. However, those assaults did not include mass casualty bombings like Wednesday’s attack.

• Sunni extremist groups including the Islamic State group have conducted large-scale attacks in the past that killed civilians in Shiite-majority Iran.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


GlobalTalk
