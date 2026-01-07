WATCH TV LIVE

Iran Executes Man Accused of Spying for Israel

Wednesday, 07 January 2026 07:37 AM EST

Iran executed a man accused of spying for Israel, the Iranian judiciary's ‍media outlet Mizan reported on ‍Wednesday, naming the defendant as Ali Ardestani.

Entangled in ⁠a decades-long shadow war with Israel, Iran has executed many people ​it has accused of having links with Israel's intelligence service and facilitating ‍its operations in the country.

"The death sentence ⁠of Ali Ardestani for the crime of espionage in favor of the Mossad intelligence service by providing the ⁠country's sensitive information ​was ⁠carried out after approval by the Supreme Court ‍and through legal procedures," Mizan said.

Executions of Iranians ‌convicted of spying for Israel have significantly increased this year, following ⁠a ​direct confrontation between ‍the two regional enemies in June, when Israeli and U.S. ‍forces struck Iran's nuclear facilities. 

