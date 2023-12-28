×
Tags: iran | enriched uranium | nuclear weapon | france | germany | britain | united states

France, Germany, UK, US, Condemn Iran's Uranium Enrichment

Thursday, 28 December 2023 03:15 PM EST

France, Germany, Britain, and the United States have condemned Iran's increase in production of highly enriched uranium following an International Atomic Energy Agency report from earlier this week.

"We urge Iran to immediately reverse these steps and de-escalate its nuclear program," the spokespersons for the countries said in a joint statement Thursday.

"We remain committed to a diplomatic solution and reaffirm our determination that Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon," the statement said.

The IAEA report seen by Reuters Tuesday said Iran has "increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023."

