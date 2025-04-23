Iran: Trump's Energy Sanctions Show 'Lack of Goodwill' in Nuke Talks

New U.S. sanctions against Iran's energy sector point to Washington's "lack of goodwill and seriousness" over dialog with Tehran, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday ahead of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks this weekend.

Washington targeted an Iranian liquefied petroleum gas magnate with sanctions, which fall within the scope of President Donald Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign and its objective to drive Iranian oil exports to zero.

"The continued imposition of sanctions against various economic sectors of Iran is in clear contradiction with the U.S. claim for dialog and negotiation and indicates the lack of goodwill and seriousness of the U.S. in this regard," Esmaeil Baghaei said in a statement shared on Telegram.

Both high-level and expert-level talks are to take place this Saturday in Oman to begin drawing up a framework for a potential deal over Iran's disputed nuclear program.

On a visit to Beijing where he met Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Iran's state media it was too early to judge the outcome of Iran-U.S. talks, which he said were going in the right direction.

"We are cautiously optimistic and if the Americans continue to stay in a constructive way and avoid any unrealistic, undoable demands, I am confident we can conclude a good deal at the end," Iran's top diplomat added.