Iran's Guardian Council Allows 6 Candidates to Seek Presidency, While Barring Ahmadinejad

Sunday, 09 June 2024 07:37 AM EDT

Iran’s Guardian Council on Sunday approved the country’s hard-line speaker of parliament and five others to run in the country’s June 28 presidential election following a helicopter crash that killed President Ebrahim Raisi and seven others.

The council again barred former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, a firebrand populist known for the crackdown that followed his disputed 2009 re-election, from running.

The council’s decision represents the starting gun for a shortened, two-week campaign to replace Raisi, a hard-line protégé of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei once floated as a possible successor for the 85-year-old cleric.

Sunday, 09 June 2024 07:37 AM
