Iran to Zelenskyy: Stop Saying We Provide Russia With Drones

Iran is warning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop accusing it of supplying drones to Russia.

The warning came after Zelenskyy’s address to Congress on Wednesday.

“When Russia cannot reach our cities by its artillery, it tries to destroy them with missile attacks,” Zelenskyy told lawmakers. “More than that, Russia found an ally in this — in this genocidal policy: Iran. Iranian deadly drones sent to Russia in hundreds — in hundreds became a threat to our critical infrastructure. That is how one terrorist has found the other.

“It is just a matter of time when they will strike against your other allies if we do not stop them now. We must do it. I believe there should be no taboos between us in our alliance. Ukraine never asked the American soldiers to fight on our land instead of us. I assure you that Ukrainian soldiers can perfectly operate American tanks and planes themselves..”

But Iran, in a statement from its Foreign Ministry, lashed out at Zelenskyy for those comments.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned Zelenskyy’s “repeated accusations and rude remarks against the Islamic Republic of Iran at the U.S. Congress,” according to the statement.

“Mr. Zelenskyy had better know that Iran’s strategic patience over such unfounded accusations is not endless," Kanaani said.

The Foreign Ministry’s statement said Kanaani warned that Zelenskyy should "draw a lesson from the fate of some other political leaders who contented themselves with support from the U.S.”

Tehran has claimed it supplied drones to Russia before the war began in February, but the U.S. said it has evidence of more recent transactions. Russia has used the drones to target Ukrainian's energy infrastructure and civilians, The Jerusalem Post said.

Iran is prohibited under U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231 from providing military aid to Russia without prior approval by the council. Russia is facing a shortage of munitions in its 10-month-old war, using them up faster than it can manufacture replacements. Moscow reportedly has not only turned to Iran, but also to North Korea for help.