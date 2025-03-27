WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iran | donald trump letter | response | abbas araqchi

Iran Responds to Trump Letter; Ready For Indirect Talks

Thursday, 27 March 2025 08:00 PM EDT

Iran has sent a response through Oman to President Donald Trump's letter in which he urged Tehran to reach a new nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was cited as saying Thursday by the state run IRNA news agency.

"Our policy is still to not engage in direct negotiations while under maximum pressure and military threats, however, as it was the case in the past, indirect negotiations can continue," Araqchi said, according to the IRNA.

Earlier Thursday, Kamal Kharrazi, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader, said that Tehran has not closed all doors to resolve its disputes with the U.S. and is ready for indirect negotiations.

Tehran has so far rebuffed Trump's warning to make a deal or face military consequences. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the message deceptive and Araqchi said talks are impossible unless the Trump administration changes its "maximum pressure" policy.

"Our response includes a letter in which we detailed our views on the current situation and Mr. Trump's letter," Araqchi said on Thursday.

In his first term, Trump withdrew the U.S. from a 2015 deal between Iran and world powers that placed strict limits on Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

After Trump pulled out in 2018 and reimposed sweeping U.S. sanctions, the Islamic Republic breached and has since far surpassed those limits in its escalating program of uranium enrichment.

Western powers accused Iran of having a clandestine agenda to develop nuclear weapons capability by enriching uranium to a high level of fissile purity, above what they said is justifiable for a civilian atomic energy program.

Tehran said its nuclear program is wholly for civilian energy purposes.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Iran has sent a response through Oman to President Donald Trump's letter in which he urged Tehran to reach a new nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was cited as saying Thursday by the state run IRNA news agency.
iran, donald trump letter, response, abbas araqchi
275
2025-00-27
Thursday, 27 March 2025 08:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved