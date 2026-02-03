Iranian Diplomat in Austria Seeks Asylum in Switzerland

An Iranian diplomat assigned to Austria has left his post and sought asylum in Switzerland, Iran International reported Tuesday, citing sources.

The outlet identified the diplomat as Gholamreza Derikvand, Iran's charge d'affaires in Vienna. It said Derikvand had broken with Tehran and was in Switzerland.

Iran's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reported departure comes as Iran faces renewed nationwide unrest and an expanding crackdown. Iran International has recently reported on shootings of protesters and tightened internet controls, as well as calls from some European politicians to increase pressure on Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

Iran International reported that some Foreign Ministry staff avoided discussing Derikvand's case, citing security concerns.

Derikvand previously served as charge d'affaires at Iran's embassy in the Czech Republic from 2011 to 2014, the outlet reported. It described him as a career diplomat viewed by colleagues as someone who could have advanced to ambassador.

The report follows another recent case in Switzerland involving an Iranian diplomat assigned to the United Nations' European headquarters in Geneva.

On Jan. 18, Iran International reported that Alireza Jeyrani Hokmabad, described as a senior official and deputy head of Iran's mission to U.N. agencies in Geneva, left his workplace and applied for asylum with his family.

Iran's diplomatic presence in Europe has drawn scrutiny in recent years, including a case involving Assadollah Assadi, then a third counselor at Iran's embassy in Vienna.

Assadi was convicted in Belgium over a foiled 2018 bomb plot targeting an opposition rally in France and later returned to Iran in a 2023 prisoner swap, Iran International reported.

Swiss authorities generally do not comment on individual asylum cases. Austria's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to questions about Derikvand's status in Vienna.