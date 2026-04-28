WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: iran | defensive capabilities | asia | shanghai

Iran Willing to Share Defensive Capabilities with Asian Partners

Tuesday, 28 April 2026 07:32 AM EDT

Iran ‌is ready to share its defensive weapons capabilities with "independent countries, especially members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)," Deputy Defense Minister Reza Talaei-Nik ‌said on Tuesday, according to ​Iranian state media.

Iran fought a war with the United States ⁠and Israel from late February to ​early April, during which it launched waves ⁠of drones and missiles aimed at U.S. bases across the region as well as Israeli ‌sites, while also intermittently shooting ​down U.S. aerial targets ‌over its airspace, primarily drones.

"We are ready ‌to share the experiences of America's defeat with other members of the organization," ⁠Talaei-Nik said during a ‌meeting of ⁠SCO defense ministers held in the Kyrgyz ⁠capital.

The ⁠Iranian official recently held talks with Russian and Belarusian ‌defense personnel, with Moscow and Minsk stressing their will to continue cooperation with Tehran.

The ‌war ​is on ‌hold following a ceasefire announced earlier this month, but efforts to resolve ​the two-month conflict have stalled.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Iran ‌is ready to share its defensive weapons capabilities with "independent countries, especially members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)," Deputy Defense Minister Reza Talaei-Nik ‌said on Tuesday, according to ​Iranian state media.
iran, defensive capabilities, asia, shanghai
158
2026-32-28
Tuesday, 28 April 2026 07:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved