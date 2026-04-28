Iran Willing to Share Defensive Capabilities with Asian Partners

Iran ‌is ready to share its defensive weapons capabilities with "independent countries, especially members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)," Deputy Defense Minister Reza Talaei-Nik ‌said on Tuesday, according to ​Iranian state media.

Iran fought a war with the United States ⁠and Israel from late February to ​early April, during which it launched waves ⁠of drones and missiles aimed at U.S. bases across the region as well as Israeli ‌sites, while also intermittently shooting ​down U.S. aerial targets ‌over its airspace, primarily drones.

"We are ready ‌to share the experiences of America's defeat with other members of the organization," ⁠Talaei-Nik said during a ‌meeting of ⁠SCO defense ministers held in the Kyrgyz ⁠capital.

The ⁠Iranian official recently held talks with Russian and Belarusian ‌defense personnel, with Moscow and Minsk stressing their will to continue cooperation with Tehran.

The ‌war ​is on ‌hold following a ceasefire announced earlier this month, but efforts to resolve ​the two-month conflict have stalled.