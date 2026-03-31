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Tags: iran | death penalty | asset seizure | spying | aiding enemies

Iran Warns of Death Penalty, Asset Seizures for Spying, Aiding Enemies

Tuesday, 31 March 2026 07:44 AM EDT

People accused of spying or cooperating with "hostile states" could face the death penalty and confiscation of all assets under a recently enhanced law, an Iranian judiciary spokesperson said, a month into the war with the United States and Israel.

Even sharing photos or videos that could aid enemy targeting may be treated as intelligence cooperation, the spokesman added.

Iranian media have reported more than 1,000 arrests over the course of the month, related to individuals accused of filming sensitive locations, sharing anti-government content online, or "cooperating with the enemy."

The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, since then the conflict has spread across the region, killing thousands, disrupting energy supplies and hitting the global economy.

The judiciary spokesman said the legislation, passed last year, applies to operational, intelligence and certain media activities deemed to support hostile governments, notably the United States and Israel.

He warned those creating "fear" through misinformation could face prison terms, with penalties increased in wartime.

He added that authorities have issued around 200 indictments in such cases and were working with security bodies to identify and seize assets linked to suspects, stressing that there would be no leniency in enforcing the law. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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People accused of spying or cooperating with "hostile states" could face the death penalty and confiscation of all assets under a recently enhanced law, an Iranian judiciary spokesperson said, a month into the war with the United States and Israel.
iran, death penalty, asset seizure, spying, aiding enemies
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2026-44-31
Tuesday, 31 March 2026 07:44 AM
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