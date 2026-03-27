Iran Threatens to Close Second Strait

Iran is escalating its pressure campaign against the United States and its allies by threatening to disrupt a second global shipping lane, raising concerns about energy security and the world economy as President Donald Trump seeks to end the conflict.

Tehran has already rattled markets by targeting the Strait of Hormuz, but officials are now signaling that the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a Red Sea passageway, could be next if negotiations fail, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-affiliated Tasnim News Agency.

The narrow corridor handles about 10% of global oil and natural gas shipments and serves as a key link between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

An Iranian military source warned that if the U.S. or Israel expands strikes on Iranian infrastructure, Tehran would open "other fronts," including the Bab el-Mandeb, raising the stakes, The Hill reported.

The threat underscores Iran's reliance on asymmetric tactics — using proxy forces such as the Yemen-based Houthi rebels — to offset U.S. military superiority.

Analysts say the Houthis, already responsible for attacks on commercial vessels, could move to block the strait with missiles and drones, Politico reported.

Such a move would have sweeping consequences.

Experts say closing Bab el-Mandeb could push oil prices as high as $150 per barrel, compounding inflation and economic strain worldwide.

The global shipping industry is taking notice, with major firms avoiding the region amid growing fears of attack.

Despite these threats, the Trump administration has maintained a dual-track approach, pursuing negotiations while signaling military readiness.

White House officials say that if Iran refuses to come to terms, the U.S. is prepared to strike harder, particularly targeting energy infrastructure.

Trump has emphasized that America holds the upper hand, noting the regime's weakened military position and economic vulnerability.

At the same time, he has expressed a preference for a peaceful resolution that avoids further destruction and loss of life.

Iran appears unwilling to back down.

Leaders in Tehran have rejected U.S. ceasefire proposals and are demanding concessions, including sanctions relief and recognition of their regional claims.

Analysts warn this posture reflects confidence gained from recent disruptions to global markets.

The Bab el-Mandeb threat highlights a broader reality: Iran is seeking maximum leverage by targeting the arteries of global commerce.

The strait's importance extends beyond oil, carrying goods ranging from food supplies to electronics, meaning any disruption would ripple across industries worldwide.

For now, the Houthis remain on the sidelines, but experts say even limited involvement could disrupt shipping and energy flows.

A handful of attacks could render tanker operations impossible, escalating the crisis.

As tensions mount, the situation presents a test of U.S. leadership. Trump's challenge will be to secure a deal that protects U.S. interests while preventing Iran from weaponizing global trade routes, a strategy that could harm not just Washington but the global economy.