Mass Evacuations in Iran Near Nuke Sites After Strikes

By    |   Saturday, 21 June 2025 11:26 PM EDT

Iranian media reports a mass evacuation of civilians from cities near the three nuclear facilities targeted by U.S. strikes: Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.

The facilities, including Fordo, were evacuated in advance. Enriched uranium has been removed, and there is no radiation threat.

Hassan Abedini, deputy political director of Iran's state broadcaster, on state TV said Iran had evacuated the three nuclear sites "a while ago," suggesting that the facilities were largely empty at the time of the attacks.

"Even if what Trump says is true, Iran didn't suffer a major blow because the materials had already been taken out," he said, according to the Economic Times.

President Donald Trump in an address to the nation late Saturday said Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities were "completely and totally obliterated," adding that any future attacks would be "far greater and a lot easier."

Israel five days ago warned hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate the middle of Iran's capital as Israel's air campaign on Tehran appeared to broaden.

Trump posted an ominous message on his social media site later Monday calling for the immediate evacuation of Tehran.

"IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON," Trump wrote, adding that "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

