WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iran | balanced | policy | europe

Iran Willing to Pursue 'Pragmatic' Policy With Europe

Friday, 20 June 2025 07:01 AM EDT

Iran is willing to pursue a balanced and pragmatic policy in its dealings with Europe, and engage rationally with both East and West, an Iranian diplomat said in Berlin on Friday.

"Meanwhile, Iran can prove to be a chess piece for Europe to ease the dual pressure between East and West," said the diplomat, who did not want to be named.

"Despite American displeasure, Iran has shown that it is willing to pursue a wise, balanced and pragmatic policy in its dealings with Europe." 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Iran is willing to pursue a balanced and pragmatic policy in its dealings with Europe, and engage rationally with both East and West, an Iranian diplomat said in Berlin on Friday." Meanwhile, Iran can prove...
iran, balanced, policy, europe
84
2025-01-20
Friday, 20 June 2025 07:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved