Iran: We Informed U.S. of 'Limited' Attacks on Israel

Iran informed the U.S. that its attacks against Israel will be "limited" and for self-defense, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in a meeting with foreign ambassadors in Tehran on Sunday. © 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



GlobalTalk

iran, attacks, u.s.

31

Sunday, 14 April 2024 07:28 AM

2024-28-14

Sunday, 14 April 2024 07:28 AM