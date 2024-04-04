Iran Plans Retaliation Attack Against Israel Within 48 Hours

The CIA has issued a stark warning to Israel, cautioning that Iran is poised to retaliate within the next 48 hours in response to the strike on Tehran's consulate in Syria, igniting fears of a broader conflict in the volatile Middle East, Daily Express US reported.

U.S. intelligence officials, alarmed by Israel's recent attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, have raised concerns about the potential for an escalation of hostilities in the region. The strike, which claimed the lives of two Iranian military commanders, has prompted Iran to vow revenge, with reports indicating plans for a coordinated assault on Israel involving drones and missiles.

Ralph Goff, a former senior CIA official with experience in the Middle East, criticized Israel's actions as "reckless," warning that they would only provoke further aggression from Iran and its allies. Amid escalating tensions, retired four-star Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie cautioned that Iran's retaliatory options were limited while acknowledging Israel's resolve.

Former Pentagon official Dana Stroul expressed apprehension over the strike's potential to destabilize the already precarious situation in the Middle East, emphasizing the need for Iran to choose a de-escalatory response. However, Iranian leaders have vowed retaliation, with President Ebrahim Raisi condemning Israel's actions as desperate measures to preserve its existence.

Supreme Iranian Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stern warning to Israel, promising retribution for what he deemed as unforgivable crimes. As the countdown to Iran's anticipated retaliation begins, the specter of a widening conflict looms over the region, raising concerns about the volatile state of affairs in the Middle East.