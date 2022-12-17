×
Iran Authorities Arrest Actress of Oscar-Winning Movie
Taraneh Alidoosti attends the press conference for "Leila's Brothers" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Pool/Getty)

Iran Authorities Arrest Actress of Oscar-Winning Movie

Saturday, 17 December 2022 01:00 PM EST

Iranian authorities arrested one of the country’s most famous actresses on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said Saturday.

The report by IRNA said Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning movie "The Salesman," was arrested a week after she made a post on Instagram expressing solidarity with the first man recently executed for crimes committed during the nationwide protests.

According to the report published on the state media’s official Telegram channel, Alidoosti was arrested because she did not provide ’’any documents in line with her claims.″

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Saturday, 17 December 2022 01:00 PM
