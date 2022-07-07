Iran Arrests UK's Deputy Ambassador Among Several Foreigners Accused of 'Spying'

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has arrested several foreign citizens on accusation of 'espionage', among them a senior British diplomat named Giles Whitaker.

According to the UK's Foreign Office website, Whitaker took up his current position as deputy head of mission at the British Embassy in Tehran in November 2018. He served in British missions abroad in Brussels, Berlin, Moscow, and Islamabad and is accompanied in Tehran by his wife Lucy, with whom he has four adult children.

Iranian state media reported on Wednesday that Whitaker and the other foreigners were spotted by drones taking soil samples in a prohibited military area of Iran's central desert, Shahdad.

"Britain's second most senior envoy, who traveled to Iran as a tourist, is among them," the report by Fars News said. "The footage shows that this person was collecting soil samples."

A video posted by the news agency, believed to be close to the IRGC, showed images of the foreigners in the desert.

Two more detainees mentioned in the report are the husband of an Austrian cultural attaché and a Polish professor who arrived in the country as a tourist.

"These spies were taking earth samples in Iran's central desert where the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace missile exercises were conducted," Iran's state TV reported.

Iranian authorities planned to deport the British diplomat after he apologized for the incident, according to the report.

The UK Foreign Office denied the report, saying it was "completely false."

In recent years, Iran has arrested multiple foreign citizens and accused them of spying, often using them as bargaining chips in negotiations with western countries.

Talks between Tehran and world powers over a revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement have reached a stalemate after long months of discussions in Vienna. Negotiations could resume after U.S. President Joe Biden concludes his trip to the Middle East next week, according to Bloomberg.

Earlier on Wednesday, the U.S. identified 15 individuals and entities for allegedly selling and shipping Iranian oil and oil products illegally.

"These entities, located in Iran, Vietnam, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Hong Kong, have supported Iranian energy trade generating millions of dollars' worth of illicit revenue," noted the State Department.

