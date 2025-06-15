WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iran | abbasi | israel | armed forces

Iranian Naval Commander: We've Revealed Only Fraction of Our Capabilities

iranian flag
(Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 15 June 2025 06:18 PM EDT

Israel is not even "in the same league" as Iran in terms of military power and capability, senior Iranian navy Cmdr. Gen. Reza Abbasi told Iran's Channel 1 on Sunday, according to Memri TV.

He said that the "lunatic" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in no position to withstand Iran's armed forces, and that Tehran has so far revealed only a "fraction" of its capabilities.

He added that Iran has "very high capabilities" and is waiting to assess the enemy's condition, noting that "we have been training for this for 26–27 years."

In addition, Abbasi asserted that "we can confront the enemy on different fronts," with the air force and the ground forces also possessing "very high capabilities, and we are waiting to see the situation of the enemy."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israel is not even "in the same league" as Iran in terms of military power and capability, senior Iranian navy Cmdr. Gen. Reza Abbasi told Iran's Channel 1 on Sunday, according to Memri TV.
iran, abbasi, israel, armed forces
130
2025-18-15
Sunday, 15 June 2025 06:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved