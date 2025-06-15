Iranian Naval Commander: We've Revealed Only Fraction of Our Capabilities

Israel is not even "in the same league" as Iran in terms of military power and capability, senior Iranian navy Cmdr. Gen. Reza Abbasi told Iran's Channel 1 on Sunday, according to Memri TV.

He said that the "lunatic" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in no position to withstand Iran's armed forces, and that Tehran has so far revealed only a "fraction" of its capabilities.

He added that Iran has "very high capabilities" and is waiting to assess the enemy's condition, noting that "we have been training for this for 26–27 years."

In addition, Abbasi asserted that "we can confront the enemy on different fronts," with the air force and the ground forces also possessing "very high capabilities, and we are waiting to see the situation of the enemy."